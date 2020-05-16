JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €20.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.60 ($22.79).

DEC opened at €19.00 ($22.09) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.30.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

