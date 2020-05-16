Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.96% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $49,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $214,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $94,845,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after buying an additional 317,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 118,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 563,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,039,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

