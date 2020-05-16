John Patrick Shannon, Jr. Acquires 22,000 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,100.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 292.33% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

