John B. Williamson III Purchases 2,500 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,793.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.45. RGC Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in RGC Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

