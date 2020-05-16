Joel S. Marcus Sells 4,922 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.56. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGTX. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at $38,957,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 568,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $9,115,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

