JMP Securities Increases Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $9.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.15.

Veritone stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.46. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 125.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 43.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

