Jennison Associates LLC Sells 270,229 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270,229 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alphabet worth $1,884,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

