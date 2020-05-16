Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 500 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
