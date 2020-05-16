Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 500 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

