Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TERUMO CORP/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TERUMO CORP/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

TRUMY stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.67. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

