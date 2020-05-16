Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

ZYNE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

