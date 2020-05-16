Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $664,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,333 shares of company stock worth $471,855 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after buying an additional 431,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,544,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,640,000 after buying an additional 699,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
