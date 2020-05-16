James Kao Purchases 5,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 397,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $22,920.00.

On Friday, May 1st, James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $62,550.00.

On Friday, April 24th, James Kao purchased 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $77,340.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, James Kao purchased 9,437 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30.

RBB stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $258.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBB. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

