J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.62

Headlines about J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. J C Penney earned a daily sentiment score of 0.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the department store operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected J C Penney’s analysis:

Get J C Penney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of J C Penney stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.38.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J C Penney will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.