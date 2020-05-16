iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.55 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.