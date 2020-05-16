iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ALT)

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,357 call options on the company. This is an increase of 991% compared to the typical daily volume of 766 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALT opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Get iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust alerts:

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Company Profile

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.