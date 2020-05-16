Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.86.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,398,538.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,242.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,826 shares of company stock worth $6,798,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 789,735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,086,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

