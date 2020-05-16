InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $16.11. InVitae shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2,397,800 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,226.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.67%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of InVitae by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

