Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,645,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after buying an additional 1,764,122 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,132,000 after buying an additional 1,169,649 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,109,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,124,000 after buying an additional 662,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

