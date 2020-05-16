Intrust Bank NA Takes $253,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

