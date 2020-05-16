Intrust Bank NA Sells 340 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $344,000. Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

