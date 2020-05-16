Intrust Bank NA Sells 243 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

