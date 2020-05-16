Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.