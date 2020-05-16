Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,165 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HMS were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HMS by 5,809.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

