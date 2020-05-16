Intrust Bank NA Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Diodes by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Diodes news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $43.52 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.