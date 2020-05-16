Intrust Bank NA Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

