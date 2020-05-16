Intrust Bank NA Has $321,000 Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centerstate Bank news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 7,432 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $94,683.68. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,615.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,932 shares of company stock valued at $615,852 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $209.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

CSFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

