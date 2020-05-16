Intrust Bank NA Has $318,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

