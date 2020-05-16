Intrust Bank NA Has $305,000 Stock Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. FMR LLC raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,956 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,062,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 648,944 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 322,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MLNX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

