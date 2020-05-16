Intrust Bank NA Has $265,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,164,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

