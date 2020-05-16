Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $81.19 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

