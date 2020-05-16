Intrust Bank NA Buys 6,679 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

