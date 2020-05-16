Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,191 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CAE were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

