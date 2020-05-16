Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, CEO Thomas A. West acquired 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 47.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 701,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

