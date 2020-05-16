Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XENT. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. West acquired 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

