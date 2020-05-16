Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) PT Lowered to $11.00

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Interface’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TILE. Raymond James raised Interface from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.
NASDAQ TILE opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.
