Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) PT Lowered to $11.00

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Interface’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TILE. Raymond James raised Interface from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

