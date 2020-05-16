Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 777 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 874,449 shares of company stock worth $61,818,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.