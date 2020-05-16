Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 223 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,889,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 56.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 24,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

