Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

