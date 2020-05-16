Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 3,601 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

