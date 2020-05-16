Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 214 Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Cable One by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cable One by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,637.14.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,835.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,731.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,592.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.