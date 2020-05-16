Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 1,812 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.59.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average of $199.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

