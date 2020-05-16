Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 3,430 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 469,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

