Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $319,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

AMH opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 488,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

