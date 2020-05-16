Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.68.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

