Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

