Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 2,063 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

