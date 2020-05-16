Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $75.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

