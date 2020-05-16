Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells 12,250 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 542,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,341.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

