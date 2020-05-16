Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells 9,595 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $45,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

