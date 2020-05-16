Insider Buying: Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CRK opened at $4.65 on Friday. Comstock Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CRK shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

